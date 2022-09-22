The Marion Military Institute's men and women's cross country teams appeared on first national polls of the seasons.
The teams appeared on the NJCAA Division II Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association or USTFCCCA.
The women's team was ranked at 22 while the men's team was ranked at 15.
For more details see the USTFCCCA's article on the men's polls here and the women's polls here.
