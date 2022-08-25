Marion Military Institute's (MMI) Fall Cresting Ceremony and Parade will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Ireland Athletic Center.
The cresting ceremony will be in-person but can also be viewed via this livestreaming link.
The parade will not be livestreamed but a recording will be available on the institute's YouTube channel.
MMI is located at 1101 Washington Street.
