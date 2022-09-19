Families of Marion Military Institute (MMI) cadets are invited to come to campus on Oct. 14 and 15 for Family Weekend.
Special events will be part of the occasion, including lunches, guided tours, demonstrations and others.
For more more information or to register, visit this link on MMI's website.
