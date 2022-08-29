The Perry County Commission is set to hire school resource officers (SROs) and a truancy officer in collaboration with the county sheriff's "Division of School Safety".
According to an announcement from Albert Turner Jr. the county will hire four SROs for Francis Marion School and R.C. Hatch.
"Before the newly created division, Perry County Schools used a contract security service with no direct relationship with the Perry County Sheriff's Department," Turner said in his announcement.
"The old system had a breakdown in communication with law enforcement and delayed response time to either campus. The security company had no direct relationships with law enforcement, and the two cities where the two campuses are located had trouble developing a stable police force; security at the campuses was vulnerable."
Turner said that the new division will make it easier for SROs and county officers to communicate and reduce response time.
He also said that parents will now be notified of children's absences via text and phone. If multiple absences occur it will result in a conference with the district superintendent and possibly charges filed with the county court.
The officers will be formally hired by the Perry County Commission at a meeting on Sept. 14.
