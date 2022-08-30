Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that the commission will receive a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for the county's participation a statewide dump site cleanup program.
In his announcement on Facebook, Turner said that he met with ADEM Director Lance LaFleur this month to discuss the program and that a letter notifying ADEM of Perry County's agreement to participate was sent by the county engineer this week.
"The dump site specified is located in District One, around the old Cole's Truck Stop," Turner said in his announcement. "Chairman Turner expects the job will be finished within 60 days from the notice to proceed from ADEM, which includes rainy days."
Turner said that the county will receive a grant after visual assessments and estimates are completed. He also encouraged Perry County residents to notify ADEM of dump sites to be potentially cleaned up.
