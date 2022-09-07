An announcement from Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner, Jr. said that bids have been received for an industrial access road project and will be voted on in the next meeting.
The access road leads to the Tekpak company location in Marion.
Turner's Facebook post said that proposals have been made ranging from $695,932.55 to $889,440.30. The county engineer has recommended the low bid from Wiregrass Construction from Dothan.
In his announcement Turner said that the project will create 36 jobs and retain 149 jobs already held at the company.
Delta Regional Authority and the Alabama Department of Transportation made investments totaling $807,000 for the road to be constructed.
"The (DRA's) $3,448,973 investment will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Alabama communities and residents," Turner said. "The investment will be matched by $9.6 million and will attract an additional $440 million in leveraged private investment (LPI) into the Alabama Black Belt region."
The commission will vote on approving a bid at a meeting on Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.