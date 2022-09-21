Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner has made his proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.
Turner made an announcement on his Facebook page where the list of expenses can be seen:
- Reduce Perry County's debt by 32%
- Enhance retirement benefits for employees
- Pay off 2007 and 2020 warrants
- Purchase new equipment for the highway department
- Provide an appropriation for non-profit organizations
- Subsidize ambulance services
- Establish a $200,000 money market reserve fund
- Support youth sports
- Support the two public libraries
- Support courthouse repairs
- Resurface Albert Turner-Jimmie Lee Jackson Highway
- Resurface County Road 6 to Alabama 14
- Support sheriff resource officers at the high schools
- Fully fund all county departments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.