In an announcement on his Facebook page, Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that a a 2004 B General Obligation Warrant has been refinanced, helping the county towards "greater financial freedom."
"Perry County refinanced a 2004 B General Obligation Warrant with Regions Bank for $483,829.86," he said. "The original warrant was issued in 2004 and refinanced in 2013. Perry County has been making arrangements to pay off the General Obligation Warrant for 18 years. Finally, the debt has been retired."
Turner's post said that the county will see less debt in the future in which the county will owe less than $10 million in warrants.
Additionally he said that the county will owe nothing to local banks and will have "all outstanding obligations cited in the commission's 2018 and 2019 audits satisfied."
Turner stated that he intends to maintain the county's credit rating and credited most on the commission as well as the staff for their work on the county budget spending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.