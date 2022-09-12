Perry County School Districts is looking for volunteers to help with its Poverty Simulation experience to take place on Oct. 17.
"The poverty simulation experience is designed to help participants begin to understand what it might be like to live in a typical low-income family trying to survive from month to month," said a post on the district's Facebook page.
"The object is to sensitize participants to the realities faced by low-income people."
Volunteers are being sought to play roles of employers, bankers, teachers, social workers and others.
See the Facebook post for more details and how to sign up.
