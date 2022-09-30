Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. made an announcement via his Facebook page that the county will receive a federal grant to assist with the renovation of the National Guard Armory as a community shelter.
Turner said that the county was awarded $130,000 for the project. However, renovation is still not taking place due to the current litigation with Marion.
"The county has placed the renovation project on hold until the litigation by the City of Marion is final," he said in his announcement. "The City of Marion filed a lawsuit against the Perry County Commission, seeking to regain property ownership."
Turner's post said that he will continue to seek funding for the shelter.
