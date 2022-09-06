A project sponsored by Marion native Tommie Lee Bryant seeks to create a museum and educational center for the historic Gust Mitchell Store Site with an date of completion aimed at 2023.
The building on 6810 Albert Turner Memorial Highway 45 was designated a historic site by the Alabama Historical Commission in 2020 but the project to restore it has been ongoing since 2010.
The store was run by Augustus "Gus" Mitchell, who was born in August 8, 1878 in Perry County.
According to a press release, "Gus Mitchell’s store, grist mill –where the local farmers would bring their grain to be ground into flour – and Fellowship Hall were landmarks in the Vilula community. Every 4th of July and Labor Day, Gus Mitchell hosted a huge celebration for the entire community. People would come from as far away as Birmingham to enjoy the food, which included barbecue and whole roasted pigs as well as homemade cakes and pies and fellowship, which often featured local blues artists and bands."
"The store was the 'hub' of the community – serving Black and white customers, many of which were permitted to “run an account” where they charged the things they needed and paid their bill when they harvested their crops. In addition to owning several pieces of property in Vilula, Gus Mitchell also had a cattle ranch and employed local residents as ranch hands."
The project seeks to create the museum and education center in the Fellowship Hall of the building. Locals are invited to contribute their family histories to the effort.
