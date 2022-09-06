A public meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight at Marion City Hall regarding a project to widen, resurface and convert roads on SR-14 from West Marion City Limits to SR-5 in Perry County.
"In addition to resurfacing of roadway, this project will reconfigure the existing 4-lane from Green Street to SR-5 to a 3-lane section. This new 3-lane section will consist of one through lane in each direction and a continuous center left turn lane," said a post on the City of Marion's Facebook page.
"A bike lane will also be provided on each side of the highway from Green Street to SR-5. This will improve traffic operations and efficiency along the route."
City Hall is located at 123 East Jefferson Street in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.