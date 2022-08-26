TicketSmarter is now the official ticket provider for the upcoming HBCU Pigskin Showdown scheduled for December in Marion.
The game will be featured nationally on Peacock and CNBC at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17.
“We are thrilled to support this exciting event,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman in a press release. “HBCUs consistently develop some of the nation’s top talents and we look forward to helping fans cheer on their favorite players as they compete in the Pigskin Showdown this fall.”
HBCU Pigskin Showdown Executive Director Chris Williams added, “We’re extremely excited about partnering with TicketSmarter. In our second year, we have developed a number of nationally recognized partners and TicketSmarter is one of those. We’re proud to know that they are one of the forward-thinking companies that want to support HBCUs and the dreams of HBCU players.”
Tickets are now available and can be purchased here.
