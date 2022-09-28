Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. has announced that a $9.3 million budget has been passed, with a cost of living or COL raise for employees.
According to a Facebook post from Turner the budget was passed after a 3-2 vote, with Turner, Anthony Long and Thomas Harrison voting "yes" and Cedric Hudson and Benjamin Eaton voting "no".
The commission passed a $9,319,943, which included a 3% COL raise for county employees.
"The COL raise will increase county workers' pay to 12.7% each employee will enjoy during the new fiscal year," Turner said. "The Perry County employees have already received $1,200.00 and will receive a $500.00 Christmas gift bringing the total to $1,700.00 for the second consecutive year as part of the American Rescue Plan. The members of the Board of Register who are part-time were included."
Turner's post said that the recent inflation contributed to the decision to include the raise.
"I am glad that some of us recognize their value and their dedication. Many other counties face strikes and work outages for lack of pay for their employee(s)."
