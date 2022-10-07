Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. is seeking to have a medical marijuana dispensary in the area, which he said will help the medical industry.
A bill was past last year that authorized the growing of medical marijuana by those with a license. As a result the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) was formed to oversee this.
Ordinances are now being prepared to establish the rules of owning a dispensary and Turner said that he will seek to have Perry County join the list of being approved.
“We know that many people are affected by many different diseases are truly helped by receiving this treatment,” Turner said on his Facebook page.
Turner cited AMCC Director John McMillian, who said that medical cannabis could bring an estimated $200 million to Alabama's economy.
In his Facebook post Turner said that the AMCC will begin accepting applications on Oct. 31, with a deadline to turn them in set for. Dec. 30. Licenses will be issued in July 2023.
Turner said that he will share a draft resolution from the AMCC at the next Perry County Commission meeting.
