Uniontown Recreation Center will host free dental care sponsored by the National Association for the Prevention of Starvation on Oct. 8 and 9.
Fillings and extractions will be provided, with priority given to those without insurance.
Dental care will be given from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 for those who are registered on Oct. 8 but are not served.
For more information, call 334-624-2553. The center is located at 287 East Avenue.
