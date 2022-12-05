A national nonprofit is using a federal grant to develop a regional plan that will protect and promote Civil Rights sites in Dallas, Perry and Lowndes counties.
The Conservation Fund received the $202,396 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge to fund what Program Manager Phillip Howard called “a collective effort to formulate a plan that will work across the region” to tell the story of the Civil Rights struggle from 1955 to 1965.
“We’re working with sites in (the City of) Marion and in Dallas and Lowndes counties,” Howard said. “For the first time, working with municipalities, community leaders and stewards, we will create a holistic plan focusing on the (Civil Rights) Trail highlights in a way that they enhance each other.”
Following Bloody Sunday in March 1965, hundreds marched from Selma to Montgomery to demand the right to vote. They spent the night at three camp sites, one in Dallas County and two in Lowndes County. The march that resulted in the infamous Bloody Sunday assault on marchers was sparked by the shooting of a Black protestor in Marion by an Alabama State Trooper. All of these areas are included in the grant.
“This area played an outsized role in American history,” Howard said. “We want to take care of that history.”
He said facilitators will work with representatives from sites in Perry, Dallas and Lowndes counties to help develop their vision for their sites and how the sites can work together to create interest. “We want to create awareness and to bring people to visit to learn more, to experience the authentic Alabama experience,” Howard said.
The Conservation Fund will also work with the sites to raise funds to develop the sites.
The work will be done across the next two years as part of a new project titled “Activating History Across Alabama: Protecting Important Civil Rights Sites, Preserving and Sharing History and Growing Economic Opportunities for Rural Communities Across the Black Belt.”
The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit dedicated to finding solutions that make both environmental and economic sense, will convene a coalition of diverse partners and stakeholders to craft a plan to enhance and better utilize rural Alabama’s historic and natural resources to directly benefit the counties of Perry, Dallas and Lowndes, along with the cities of Selma, Marion and White Hall.
“Alabama’s rural communities are where history happened, but they’re too often left out of our storytelling and preservation efforts,” said Howard, who manages the Forgotten Civil Rights People and Places program manager at The Conservation Fund. “This funding from USDA, paired with the dedication of Alabama’s community leaders and members, will be instrumental as we work to better protect and interpret these places and their critical role in the Civil Rights movement and American history.”
The plan intends to invigorate rural downtown business corridors, greenspaces, trails, wellness centers, libraries, schools and other types of public infrastructure across multiple jurisdictions to create a network of vibrant public places, according to a news release from the Conservation Fund. These assets showcase the region’s unique character and rich history to residents and visitors while harnessing that network for the economic benefit of all people who live, work or play in this area.
The coalition will identify at-risk cultural, historic and ecological sites, and outline a plan to protect and revitalize those sites for the economic benefit of these rural Black Belt communities. It will also work to improve blighted structures and fostering greenspaces and trails.
“The City of Marion is excited about the grant approval,” Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton said. “The goal is to highlight areas of improvement while strengthening the historical foundation of the city and Civil Rights Trail. The city wants to be accommodating to tourists; pocket parks, charging stations, broadband, eateries, welcome center, etc. while at the same time allowing the improved accommodation accessible to the citizens.”
“Marion and Perry County are excited about the successful efforts of Phillip Howard and The Conservation Fund in acquiring much needed funding to bring resources to our community,” said Mary Moore, a community advocate. “This is an opportunity for Marion’s historic significance to be recognized. The events that took place here in 1965 became a landmark in the Civil Rights movement that directly led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”
USDA RPIC funding is appropriated annually by the U.S. Congress. Alabama’s U.S. congressional delegation representing Perry, Dallas and Lowndes counties — U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Representative Terri Sewell — supported the use of federal RPIC funds for this effort. This is the third year of RPIC awards and the second award to be received by The Conservation Fund.
“As a daughter of Selma and as the Representative of Alabama’s historic Civil Rights District, I believe we must work together to preserve the sites and stories of the Civil Rights movement,” Sewell said. “As we enter a new chapter in the struggle for Civil Rights in America, it is more important than ever to reflect on the legacy of the foot soldiers and the role that our Alabama communities played in advancing Voting Rights and Civil Rights for all Americans.”
“A big part of honoring our history is the opportunity to visit historical sites and understand their significance,” Tuberville said. “Much of Alabama’s history is driven by our vibrant rural communities and their role in the Civil Rights movement, making the preservation of these communities and sites important for future generations.”
The Fund is investing an additional $35,716 in the project above and beyond the federal award for a total budget of $238,112.
USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon said his agency “stands ready to help create solutions that make rural Alabama a place that people can be proud to call home.”
Staff writer Brad Fisher contributed to this story.
