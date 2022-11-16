Mark Neely has been selected for Long-Lewis Automotive Group's October Hero of the Month.
“Mark is very active in the community and works hard to help those who are in need," said a post on Facebook that nominated him. "Not only does he help our community, but his services extend beyond Dallas county and into neighboring cities. Mark is known for his integrity, community services, kindness, and compassion, as well as his faithfulness and godly love for the Lord, his family, and his neighbors!”
Nominees for Local Hero of the Month are chosen based on contributions made to the community. The chosen nominee will be given $500 for "Outstanding Community Service" and a Certificate of Appreciation.
To nominate someone, comment on their Facebook post and the one with the most likes will be chosen. The winner will be announced on the first day of the following month.
A winner can only be nominated every six months in order to encourage more people to take part in the effort.
