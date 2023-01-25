Rural Health Medical Program CEO Keshee Smith and Selma Mayor James Perkins recently held a press conference where they announced a large donation of prescription medications to assist in the disaster relief efforts for low income, uninsured patients.
Smith reported at the January 24 afternoon press conference that her staff contacted “Direct Relief based our of California. They are a humanitarian organization which assists medical practices by providing emergency medicine across the United States to assist patients who are in need, who are undeserved, who can not afford medication.”
She reported that although Rural Health asked for $500,000 in medications, Direct Relief actually sent $2 million worth. Smith said Rural Health was blessed to have received so much more than what they actually requested.
Smith said the goal of Rural Health “is to take those medications and not only help the patients across the six counties that we serve, but to also reach out to the neighboring primary care practices and to the specialists here in Dallas County and provide those medicines that are unique to the services and conditions that those individuals have who were impacted by the storm to ensure they have their medications today and for months to come.”
Smith said Rural Health will be reaching out to other nonprofits and compiling a “service dashboard or enabling services available throughout the county,” so that what ever service is needed - housing, utility assistance any form of healthcare - people impacted by the storms can go to Rural Health and “our community health workers and clinical workers to make sure these direct services are available to those impacted residents.”
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said about the Rural Health Medical Program that it is complete healthcare including physical health and mental health. He then asked Smith to speak about the mental health aspect.
Smith said “with all of the things that have happened over the past two years, we have seen an uptick in the need for counseling services, behavioral health services, mental health.” She said the services are not only offered to adults but to youth and adolescents as well.
Smith added the Rural Health Program has expanded the mental health services so they can provide services to current patients and to people affected by the recent disaster. Smith said anyone needing mental health services or any other healthcare service can call 334-877-1490 or go to their website www.rhmpi.com.
Mayor Perkins closed the press conference with some information on the status of the process to get an accurate damage assessment.
“It is a work in progress. The latest numbers are 2700 structures, over 100 businesses impacted and 1500 citizens. Those numbers are increasing daily.” Perkins said that more people are registering with FEMA for assistance, which he says is good. He added that all volunteer services need to be sure anyone they plan to assist is registered before they provide services.
“We want to zero in on the people that actually have the need.”
Registration is at Church Street United Methodist Church.
Perkins also said that the city and the county will have to enter into a debris removal contract separately.
“The county will have to speak for it self. I have talked with the probate judge (Jimmy Nunn) they are working on their strategy. It will be two separate arrangements. The city is working right now, I think we will have some good news later this evening.”
Mayor Perkins recently met with Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, who led his city through the recovery from a high end EF4 tornado on April 27, 2011.
He said Mayor Maddox had some good advice: “Best practices, lessons learned, do’s and don’t’s, do it this way and don’t do it that way, use this person, you might want to reconsider that one, those kind of conversations.”
Perkins added that when Maddox and his team came and visited they provided tremendous assistance and support.
“We saw some of the things they are doing creatively in terms of restoration and development, so we will continue the conversation with them,” Perkins said.
Perkins thanked all of the other mayors that have come forth to lend advice and assistance. He also talked about Bloch Park.
“The assessments are done, the insurance companies have come through and looked at a preliminary assessment," he said. "We haven’t agreed on the damages yet because we haven’t gotten there to looked yet. We really need structural engineers to look at it but we just haven’t gotten to that yet.”
He added that the damage left to Block Park from Hurricane Zeta had just been completed and the ball park “was ready for baseball season.” Hurricane Zeta which left a large path of destruction across Selma the last week of October 2020.
Perkins reassured everyone that Block Park will be repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.