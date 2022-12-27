The Selma City Council and the mayor’s office will meet after the first of the year to iron out the city’s budget.
The budget was supposed to have been approved by Oct. 1. The city is currently operating under last year’s budget as the mayor’s office and council try to come up with a budget for this year.
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Councilman Troy Harvill, the chairman of the council’s finance committee, have been meeting for months to reconcile the version of the budget prepared by the mayor’s office and the one prepared by the city council.
