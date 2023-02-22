The day after the Selma City Council overruled Mayor James Perkins Jr.’s attempt to fire Police Chief Kenta Fulford, Perkins announced he will “share the responsibility” of supervising the chief with the council.
The Selma City Council restored Fulford to his job after a disciplinary hearing Tuesday. Perkins placed Fulford on administrative leave on Jan. 25 because he said Fulford did not return to the city quickly enough from an out-of-town training class when a tornado struck the city on Jan. 12.
After hearing Perkins’ reasons for suspending the chief and Fulford’s defense, six councilmembers voted to deny the mayor’s disciplinary action, reinstating Fulford to his position.
The police chief is appointed by the city council, but he reports to the mayor. This has been a sore point between the mayor and the council for some time.
“It is clear that in (Selma Police Department) the responsibility to provide executive-level management to solve problems and issues is with the mayor and the authority to decide how to do that job is with the city council,” Perkins said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
“I have decided to share responsibility with city council,” the statement states. “Going forward, the city council has both the responsibility and authority to work directly with the Chief of Police to address non-personnel related issues within the police department.”
“Now Chief Kenta Fulford reenters his duties as chief with a direct line of responsibility and authority to the city council,” Perkins said.
Perkins said, “Everything I have done or attempted to do up to this point have been addressing symptoms because only the city council has the authority to solve these problems. I have 1) attempted to purchase a camera system, 2) prevented the misuse of grant funds, 3) provided resources and training to assists with crime investigations to solve murders and slow down the murder rate, 4) waved a bright red flag about the evidence room issues, 5) questioned slow call response, 6) responded to over 50 citizen complaints, etc. These are only symptoms; but, the city council holds the keys to the solution. Those keys are money and the authority to decide.”
Perkins said under the current system, “the mayor does not have the authority to fix the problems within the police department. But since, as mayor, I cannot fix them, it was important that I at least expose them. Having done that, my mind, heart and hands are clear.”
