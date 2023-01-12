Julia “McCann” Perkins, the Distinguished Young Woman of Dallas County for 2023, will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer Methodist Church on Jan. 20 and 21.
McCann’s week will begin on Jan. 15, she will be staying with Drew and Amy Johnson, who are one of the program’s Host Families. Amy Neighbors Johnson is a native of Selma and a graduate of John T. Morgan Academy. McCann’s roommates for the week will be Ellie Smith, the Distinguished Young Woman of Houston County, and Olivia Newman, Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County.
McCann currently attends John T. Morgan Academy in Selma. Her parents are Tracy Jones and William Perkins. She is active in many activities at her school including Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Tennis team and Senior Class President. McCann was chosen to represent Dallas County in September and has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming State Program.
