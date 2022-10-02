Meadowview Christian held its 2022 Homecoming on Friday night.
The homecoming court included Freshman Maid, Catherine Johnston, escorted by Joe Johnston; Sophomore Maid, Emily Boswell, escorted by Mark Boswell; Junior Maid, Emily Rollins, escorted by Stanley Burns; Senior Maid and Homecoming Queen for 2022 Kennadi Ballard, escorted by her grandfather Bruce Longcrier and Allen Canterberry; Senior Maid, Averi Liles, escorted by Michael Liles; Senior Maid, Mya Rollins, escorted by Marcus Moore; and Senior Maid, Amy Smitherman, escorted by Paul Smitherman.
The homecoming queen was crowned by 2021 queen Kaylee Chancey.
