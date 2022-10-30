The Meadowview Christian team hasn’t won a game this season, but the team is starting to “jell together as a family,” according to Don White, first-year head football coach and athletic director for the Meadowview Christian School Trojans.
His team will get to show that unity in the AISA 8-Man state football championship playoffs on Nov. 4. The Trojans, who went 0-11 overall and 0-5 in region play with a losing streak going back to 2017, will face the Southern Prep Academy Fighting Rangers in the AISA 8-Man Playoffs on the road in Camp Hill on Nov. 4.
Their playoff appearance comes after the Trojans dropped their 11th game of 2022 on Oct. 28 by a score of 40-8 to the Southern Christian Academy Patriots in Opelika.
“From where they started at the first of the year to where they are now, they are starting to jell together as a family,” White said. “That is one of my biggest things, to make these boys see that football is about taking care of one another.”
The Trojans lost to the Fighting Rangers 47-0 in the regular season.
White said Friday’s contest at Southern Christian Academy was “really a pretty good game” for his team. He said the Trojans were stopped on drives by penalties such as too many men in the backfield and jumping offsides. But he said his Trojans did not give up a single point in the second half. And he said freshman Alex Johnson and senior Demaje Gunn both had a “great night” for Meadowview along with junior Hayden Mott, who caught a 40-yard pass.
Johnson went 20 of 30 passing for 250 yards through the air and rushed for 100 yards on the ground.
Gunn scored the Trojans’ only touchdown on a 35-yard strike he caught in triple coverage, and Johnson ran in the 2-point play.
“It’s been a learning experience this year,” White said. He said he is teaching things in football that a person can carry with them the rest of their lives. White said, “I think they’ve gleaned a little from this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.