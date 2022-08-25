“From what I know, they haven’t won a game in quite a while. I’ve come here to change that,” said Don White, the new head football coach and athletic director at Meadoview Christian School.
White said, “You’ve got to start at the ground floor. You have to build these kids up. You’ve got to let them know they are winners.”
Under White’s direction, the Trojans will play an AISA eight-man football schedule in 2022, starting with Evangel Alabaster away on Aug. 19.
He said the Trojans will run a mixed offense and play a basic defense for eight-man football.
He explained that in eight-man football, the football fields are 40 by 80 yards. But said at Meadowview it will be a 40 by 100-yard field.
White also said that in eight-man football, the corners/outside linebackers must be the most athletic guys on the team because they must be able to cover the pass and the run.
White said he has taken teams from no wins to making the playoffs. And, he said, “I told Mr. (Lee) Jones, I feel like I’m supposed to be here.”
White is 60 years old, a 1980 graduate of Pelham High School where he played football as a wide receiver and cornerback and went on to earn his associate degree from the Shelby County Area Vocational Center.
He is in private business as the owner of West Alabama Printing in McCalla, is married to his wife Ann, and they have three grown children and three grandchildren.
White said he always wanted to be in coaching and got started when was asked about helping to coach football at Garywood Christian, a private school in Hueytown. As it turned out, he said he was told his first day that he would be the head coach and stayed there from 1992-1999.
White’s coaching career has included stints at Pelham Christian School, coaching youth football, Flint Hill Christian School, as an assistant at Bessemer Academy, coaching skills and drills camps and now as head football coach and athletic director at Meadowview.
The Trojans went 0-9 overall and 0-5 in Class A Region 2 in 2021 with a losing streak going back to 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.