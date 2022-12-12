The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) kicked off a meeting in Montgomery County on Dec. 12 on a broadband technical assistance program and will hold several more in Lowndes, Greene, Sumter and Marengo counties.
The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program will be offered in all the state's counties.
“Under Governor Ivey’s leadership, Alabama has made strides in mapping and planning at the state level to increase broadband service in unserved areas of our state,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell in a press release.
“With the help of this funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce, ADECA will extend assistance with broadband mapping and planning to the county level. This will help counties and communities develop plans and data to help take advantage of the many future opportunities for grant funding to help internet service providers expand broadband access to unserved areas.”
The next meeting will be held tomorrow in Lowndes County at Jackson Steele Elementary School on 570 Freedom Road in Hayneville.
On Dec. 14 a meeting will be hosted in Greene County at the R. H. Young Community Center on 720 Greensboro Street in Eutaw.
On Dec. 15 in Sumter County will be a meeting at Land Hall, University of Western Alabama on 154 Student Union Drive in Livingston.
And on Dec. 16 the last meeting will be in Marengo County at Rooster Hall 216 N Walnut Avenue in Demopolis.
See here for more details on times. Read the full press release here.
