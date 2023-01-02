If you have ever been to the Dallas County Public Lake just off of Highway 41, you probably had some really good barbecue grilled by Mercy Man.
Now if you want some of that great barbecue, all you have to do is go to King’s B.B.Q. and Soul Food Restaurant at 118 Washington St. in Selma.
Many people know him as Mercy Man on WBFZ Z-103 radio in Selma. Many know him as the manager of the Dallas County Public Lake. He is Anthony Fail, and his grilling and cooking skills attracted the attention of a lot of people who frequented the lake.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.