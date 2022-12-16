Meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) say that an EF-1 tornado touched down in southern Sumter County on Wednesday, causing minor damage but no injuries to residents.
According to an update by the NWS the tornado touched down west of County Road 9. Some of the wooded areas sustained damage. Several farm structures and homes were also minorly damaged, including two near Chapel Branch.
The tornado is said to have moved northeast across Gully Road and then on to Highway 17 and Wright Road where some timber damage occurred.
Read the NWS's update here.
