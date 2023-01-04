The Michael D. Johnson Foundation received a grant to provide human resources and life skills training to Black boys ages 13 to 17 years old in the community. They got so much more.
The Habilitation Empowerment Accountability Therapy (HEAT) program was chosen as the vehicle through which the foundation would carry out training for facilitators. HEAT is designed to help high-risk African American boys learn how to develop as teen boys moving toward manhood.
The program is led locally by Miah Tolbert, the central Alabama liaison to HEAT. “(HEAT) applies a holistic, culturally relevant and responsive strength-based model that emphasizes a positive and engaging approach to reducing anti-social behaviors,” Tolbert said.
