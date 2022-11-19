Michael Johnson Foundation hosts annual veterans breakfast
- Special to the Selma Sun
-
-
- 0
The Michael David Johnson Foundation hosted its annual Veterans Recognition Breakfast last Nov. 10 at Arts Revive.
It was well attended and enjoyed by all. Veterans were honored and treated with a full-course breakfast that included shrimp and grits, eggs, bacon, biscuits, fruit, coffee, juice, and water. Highlights of the event were drawing for gifts and certificates from different businesses in the community, and special recognition of Sheriff Michael Granthum and Michael Johnson's dad, Sam Johnson. Superintendent of Dallas County Schools, Col. Anthony Sampson, was the guest speaker. The Department of Veterans Affairs, Cahaba Mental Health, and Alabama Legal Services were vendors. Thanks to all of the Selma businesses who contributed or donated and to Dr. Constance Hendricks and her sorority for participating.
Thomasene Johnson said it is "probably our favorite event to host. It's an honor to recognize those who are committed to preserving the freedom we enjoy in this country and/or who have served for the same reason. Lets thank a veteran."
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Subscribe to the Selma Sun today!
Subscribe to our print or digital edition.
Latest Articles
- Keith loses to Leflore in nail biter on Saturday
- Michael Johnson Foundation hosts annual veterans breakfast
- California tattoo artist raising money for Selma LGBTQ nonprofit
- Demopolis police shoot Georgia man who shot at them during car chase
- Game against Bevill Bears ends with 68-65 victory for MMI Tigers
- Sewell's Congress in Your Community tour to stop in Choctaw, Marengo counties
- Several killed, injured in unrelated Montgomery County accidents
- Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
Latest e-Edition
Popular Articles
Articles
- 20-year-old woman shot to death in Selma
- Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22
- Selma High students organize prayer walk
- Four juveniles arrested for setting first fire at Walmart; investigators search security videos for culprits in second fire
- Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
- Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
- Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
- Selma High hosts Crisis Counseling meeting Monday to address student's death last week
- Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
- Montgomery police seeking help in identifying suspect of robbery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.