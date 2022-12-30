Randall Miller has added a landmark that will be a part of Selma for an eternity.
Miller, owner of Miller Funeral Services, has opened Miller Cemetery on the grounds of the former Miller mill and lumber yard at Hooper Drive and Cahaba Street. The 10-acre cemetery, part of a 24-acre site, could eventually accommodate about 900 graves.
“I want to leave a legacy, something I’ve done that’s of value to the community,” Miller said. “I saw a need for (the cemetery). I was trying to figure out ways to expand our business, to make it more efficient and to better our operation. If you don’t look beyond your nose, you never would grow.”
