When Genevieve Moore heard a tornado had hit Selma, she immediately called her friends to check on them.
She didn’t think to check on her own house in east Selma.
Her fiancé tried to stall the inevitable until she got home from her job in Montgomery, but a friend sent her a video showing three giant trees laying on top of her cute bright yellow house with brown trim on Mechanic Street.
