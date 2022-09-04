Two children reported missing in Hale County have been reported as being safe.
According to the Moundville Times at 5 p.m. Sunday, the juveniles are safe and in custody.
Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks said the pair reportedly took one of their parent's vehicles and ended up in Kentucky, where police took one of them into custody a couple of days later and recovered the car.
The second juvenile returned to Moundville today Sunday, reportedly hitchhiking all the way home, Moundville Times reported on their Facebook page. The first juvenile is still in custody in Kentucky, awaiting transfer, while the second is now in custody in Moundville, Banks said.
See the Moundville Times' Wednesday print edition for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.