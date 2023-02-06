The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a Missing Person Alert for a man missing from Prattville.
Willie Moss, 52, is a Black male standing at 5' 7" and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Moss has been missing since Feb. 5.
Anyone who has seen him is encouraged to call 911 and provide as much detail as possible, especially his direction of travel.
