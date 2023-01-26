A Missing Person Alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) for a senior from Thomasville in Clarke County.
George Cowan, 83, is described as Black male standing at 5'8" and weighing 230 pounds. He has been missing since Jan. 24.
A page about Cowan on ALEA's Community Information Center says that he may have a condition that could affect his judgement. He may be traveling in a 2002 green Ford Lariat with Alabama license plate 6598AN5.
Anyone who has seen Cowan is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at 334-636-2174 or call 911.
