The body of missing Selma woman has been found in Orrville and law enforcement is investigating her death as a homicide.
Patricia Effinger, who was reported missing to the Selma Police Dec. 31, was found a week later in the woods near an old well on County Road 813 in Orrville, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said told the Selma Sun.
Effinger’s body was found Jan. 7 not far from the home of Napolean Morton, who has been charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $31,000 cash bond. Granthum said more charges could be filed pending the autopsy.
“We’re waiting on the autopsy to come back because there were no visible signs of cause of death like a stab or bullet wound or something like that,” he said.
Granthum said the sheriff’s office is working in collaboration with Selma Police.
“We started getting information about a possible suspect. The suspect led us to the Orrville area, and when they searched the area where they were led, they found her body fully clothed.”
Because of how and where the body was found, Granthum said the death is suspicious and is being investigated as a murder.
