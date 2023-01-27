Marion Military Institute will soon benefit from Selma's new aviation program coming to Craig Field.
Col. David Mollahan, President of MMI, said the school is finalizing a contract with Aeropro Aviation, a subsidiary of Resicum International, to provide flight training support for cadets at the two-year community college in Marion.
Mollahan, along with two other MMI representatives, attended the event at Craig Field on Friday where Gov. Kay Ivey and Dallas County leaders announced $1.3 million investment of Resicum to bring an aviation academy to Selma.
In the contract with MMI, Aeropro will provide aviation education for cadets out of Marion's Vaiden Field. MMI has had an aviation program for many years, but it had been run internally.
Mollahan said the focus of the program at MMI will be for cadets who want to become military pilots, but it could expand into air traffic control and possibly plane maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.