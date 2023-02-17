A mobile food pantry will be held at First Baptist Church Selma today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The effort is being led the Beacon Center, Metropolitan United Methodist Church in collaboration with Delta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Pi Alpha and First Baptist Church Selma.
Volunteers are invited to help place groceries, unload pallets and sort food. Email info@metromgm.org or call 334-263-0950 for more information.
The church is located at 709 Martin Luther King Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.