A 14-year-old from Montgomery has died after being shot on Monday afternoon.
According to WSFA the victim has been identified as Deanthony Vickers. He was shot at around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way and died on Wednesday.
No suspects have been arrested and no motive has been determined.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
Read the WSFA story here.
