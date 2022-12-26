Montgomery author Jasmine Morgan will sign copies of her book "Spiritual Journey: Finding My Way" on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Selma-County Public Library.
"Spiritual Journey" is a book of poetry inspired by Morgan's faith. She has invited people of all backgrounds to attend the signing.
"As you read, you will see the obstacles I faced throughout my journey to finding my way back to myself," Morgan says in a description of her book. "Although this book may speak about my journey, it is also for everyone that may have felt the same way or have similar stories."
Morgan's website can be found at jaelypoetry.net. Selma-Dallas Public Library is located at 1103 Selma Avenue.
