Montgomery authorities are searching for a man who is wanted on warrants charging him with domestic violence and second-degree assault.
The suspect has been identified as Johnathan Thomas, 43. He is described as a Black male, standing at 6’2" height and weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Thomas allegedly struck the victim with this fist and caused an injury.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information on the case but did not specify an amount on their website.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-4980 or the Montgomery County Fugitive/Extradition Team at 334-832-2579.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
