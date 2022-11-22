A three-year-old boy was found dead in Montgomery after being reported missing on Monday.
According to a report from AL.com the boy's name was Demetrius Bibb. He was reported missing at the 1800 block of Astrid Place West.
Following a search the boy was found unresponsive on that block. He was taken to a hospital but later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651 or the MPD's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
