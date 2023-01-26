Community leaders from Montgomery will hold a disaster relief distribution at Selma University tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The distribution is a effort from Rep. Penni McClammy, Citizens That Care, Lanier High School, Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church and others in Montgomery.
Volunteers will distribute water, blankets, jackets, coats, school uniforms, animal care, socks and underwear. A health screening will also be offered.
Selma University is located at 1501 Lapsley Street.
