The Montgomery County Board of Education voted rename Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis high schools to Dr. Percy Julian and Jag high schools respectively.
According to WSFA it was a 5-2 decision from the board.
Percy Julian was a chemist who was known for his synthesis of medicinal drugs from plants.
JAG is a combination of the abbreviations of the last names of three men active during the Civil Rights Movement.
These were: Judge Frank Johnson Jr., a federal judge; Ralph Abernathy, a pastor associated with Martin Luther King Jr.; and Rev. Robert Graetz, a pastor who supported the Montgomery bus boycott.
