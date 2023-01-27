A Montgomery county fugitive is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of alleged domestic violence in the third degree criminal mischief.
Levonta Wheeler, 30, is described as a Black male, standing at 5’10" in height, and weighing approximately 170 pounds.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Wheeler allegedly destroyed property belong to a victim that he was in a relationship with. CrimeStoppers is also offering a cash reward for information that could lead to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-4980 or the Montgomery County Fugitive/Extradition Team at 334-832-2579.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
