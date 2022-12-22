The Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless has received a $350,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
The grant is another part of a round of funding from ADECA awarding $2.65 million in total to address homelessness.
“Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in an announcement. “Unfortunately, homelessness is a very real issue facing our communities, and it’s on us as Alabamians to change that. I’m proud to allocate these funds towards ensuring those less fortunate have a safe, warm shelter to spend the holidays.”
The Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless was awarded the money to contract with Family Promise of Montgomery, Montgomery Area Family Violence Program, Friendship Mission Inc. and Hands On River Region.
This effort seeks to serve people in in Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
“Emergency Solutions Grants are intended to help people with immediate and often temporary needs,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I join Governor Ivey in commending these local governments and other agencies who are providing that helping hand to individuals and families who are going through rough times.”
Click here to read the full announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.