A possible tornado has caused damages in east Montgomery after a round of severe thunderstorms hit Alabama on Tuesday night.
According to media reports homes, vehicles and a number of trees were damaged during the storms. An estimated 50 homes were damaged, said a report from AL.com.
Despite the destruction handed to the communities there were no deaths reported.
"We’re grateful not to have confirmed any fatalities associated with this morning’s tornado outbreak," said Mayor Steven Reed in a tweet. "An incident command center has been activated as we continue response and assessment of the widespread property damage in east Montgomery."
Hollis Drive and Meriwether Road in the Halcyon neighborhood are reported to have taken quite a bit of damage.
Several hundred Alabama Power customers are without power, which should be restored around 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.