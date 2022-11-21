Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama in Montgomery is facing another lawsuit after a woman sued the plant in October, alleging racial discrimination.
In this case there are five employees that are also alleging racial discrimination, as well as "retaliation" from the employers.
The five are Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams. They are being represented by Artur Davis HKM Employment Attorneys and Ivey Best The Spiggle Law Firm.
The lawsuit alleges that employers at the plant denied Black workers promotion and were punished for complaining. The lawsuit also says that a white manager was allegedly referred to as a "master" over a group of Black employees.
Additionally, it has been alleged by the lawsuit that employers kept a list of those who made complaints and reportedly led to fears of retaliation.
“These men, four of whom still work at Hyundai, are risking good paying jobs by standing up for their rights,” said Davis. “They are frustrated but they refuse to work on a plantation and no one is their master.”
A copy of the lawsuit can be seen here.
