A former executive at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery has sued the plant for alleged sexual and racial discrimination.
Yvette Gilkey-Shuford had served as Director of Administration before her position was terminated during a restructuring in June, said a press release.
She is being represented by Artur Davis from HKM Employment Attorneys and Ivey Best from the Spiggle Law Firm.
“During the federal investigation in this case, HMMA all but admitted they promoted Ms. Shuford because they thought putting a black woman in upper management would appease the black workforce and tamp down union activism, ” said Davis in the press release.
“Not surprisingly, they paid and treated her like a token and let her go when she became expendable.”
The federal lawsuit says that Shuford had worked in the auto industry for 30 years before joining the HMMA executive team in 2018 but was "marginalized" as aspects of her position were reassigned to others.
According to the lawsuit she was the lowest paid of the senior directors with the others being white, though she reportedly holds an advanced degree in business administration.
The lawsuit also says that the California corporate office has been investigating complaints about "anti-LGBTQ policies" that have been made by employees at the HMMA plant and that Shuford supported the complainants, which allegedly may have factored into her firing.
A copy of the lawsuit can be seen here.
