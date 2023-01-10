Montgomery City-County Public Library is inviting Montgomery students in grades 3-12 to take part in the Annual Voices in Black History Speech Competition.
The competition will have students research an influential figure of Black history and then dress up as them and present a monologue.
The first place winner will receive $200, the second place will receive $100 and the third place $50.
Registration is open until Jan. 31 and can be done online, printed from the library's website or picked up at any of the ten branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.